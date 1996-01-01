Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Battle In Seattle 12/4 presale code?

  1. Today, 09:03 AM #1
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,713

    Default Battle In Seattle 12/4 presale code?

    Does anybody have a presale code for BIS tickets that went on sale this AM?

    Thanks!

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:07 AM #2
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,332

    Default

    Yup, wouldn’t mind a quick dm with that code!
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:11 AM #3
    katman50
    katman50 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    The Rock
    Posts
    1,026

    Default

    PLEDGE is the presale code.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:20 AM #4
    OregonZag5
    OregonZag5 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    135

    Default

    Yes would appreciate the presale code. Thank you class of 69
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:26 AM #5
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,713

    Default

    Thank you! Got 8. We will be bringing a loud crew to the game. Haven't missed a BIS yet and can't wait for this one either.

    Go Zags!!

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:37 AM #6
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    ZagNut08 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,719

    Default

    Thanks, just got tickets in section 113 since all the good lower level weren’t available.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 11:00 AM #7
    Bulldoginseattle
    Bulldoginseattle is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Posts
    54

    Default

    Just got my tickets, so thanks for help with the code! It's going to be a Zags-filled two weeks... First the Duke game and now this. Can't wait!

    Hopefully BAR is barstool like MSG and not standing... but can figure that out later if needed.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 11:09 AM #8
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,776

    Default

    Do you guys think this will sell out? Worth getting now, or can afford waiting?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 11:27 AM #9
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,332

    Default

    Well, it is the preseason number 1 team…
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules