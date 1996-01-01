Thread: Battle In Seattle 12/4 presale code?

Does anybody have a presale code for BIS tickets that went on sale this AM?
Thanks!
ZZ
Yup, wouldn’t mind a quick dm with that code!
PLEDGE is the presale code.
Yes would appreciate the presale code. Thank you class of 69
Thank you! Got 8. We will be bringing a loud crew to the game. Haven't missed a BIS yet and can't wait for this one either.
Go Zags!!
ZZ
Thanks, just got tickets in section 113 since all the good lower level weren’t available.
Just got my tickets, so thanks for help with the code! It's going to be a Zags-filled two weeks... First the Duke game and now this. Can't wait!
Hopefully BAR is barstool like MSG and not standing... but can figure that out later if needed.
Do you guys think this will sell out? Worth getting now, or can afford waiting?
Well, it is the preseason number 1 team…