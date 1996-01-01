Three Zags selected in MLB Draft

, a 6'1 senior from Arlington Heights, Ill., was the first Zag off the board when the Athletics selected him with the 218th overall pick. The third baseman was named WCC Defensive Player of the Year after a season with with 58 putouts and 77 assists on 138 total chances while turning three double plays, but also led the Bulldogs in nearly every offensive category this spring, including batting average (.358), OPS (1.039), runs (50) and hits (67)."It's something you can't really put into words," Harris said. "Hearing your name called is something that you look forward to since you're a little kid. Now time for new goals and new aspirations."Harris was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America at the conclusion of this spring.time came soon after when he was tabbed by the Twins in the tenth round with pick No. 309. His time at GU was marked by constant production on both offense and defense, finishing in the top two in batting average every year he wore a Zag uniform. GU's longtime leadoff hitter, Yake finished second on the team in batting average (.333), third in total hits (57) and second in extra base hits (14) despite missing ten games throughout the regular season. His efforts in the Eugene Regional (6 hits, 3 runs, one RBI) earned him a spot on the All-Regional team.selection by San Diego with the 490th pick was the culmination of a historic year on the mound for the 6'3 righty. Jacob recorded the program's fifth-ever no-hitter and cracked 100 K's on the season in his final start, throwing a complete game shutout against LSU that sent GU to the winner's bracket."Truly a dream come true," Jacob said. "It's been a dream of mine to play professional baseball since I was a kid and I can't wait to start my journey with such a great organization!"The reigning WCC Pitcher of the Year was never tagged for a loss in any of his starts in conference play, finishing with an ERA of 2.18 in 11 appearances in conference play while doing duty as both a starter and a late-game closer. His performance in Regionals earned him a spot along with Yake on the All-Region team in addition to a second-team All-America nod from Baseball America.