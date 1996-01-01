Three Zags selected in MLB Draft
Brett Harris, Ernie Yake, Alek Jacob all tabbed
DENVER, Colo. After a resurgent year for Gonzaga baseball that saw their first NCAA Regional action since 2018 and a record nine players receive all-conference nods, 2021's MLB draft concluded Tuesday with three Zags being taken by major league teams.
The second day of the draft on Monday saw third baseman Brett Harris selected in the seventh round by the Oakland Athletics and shortstop Ernie Yake taken by the Minnesota Twins in the tenth, with pitcher Alek Jacob selected in the 16th round by the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.
"Extremely proud of these three Zags on their respective draft picks," said GU Head Coach Mark Machtolf. "They all have been very instrumental in our program's success and culture. The A's, Twins, and Padres are all getting great young men!"
Harris
, a 6'1 senior from Arlington Heights, Ill., was the first Zag off the board when the Athletics selected him with the 218th overall pick. The third baseman was named WCC Defensive Player of the Year after a season with with 58 putouts and 77 assists on 138 total chances while turning three double plays, but also led the Bulldogs in nearly every offensive category this spring, including batting average (.358), OPS (1.039), runs (50) and hits (67).
"It's something you can't really put into words," Harris said. "Hearing your name called is something that you look forward to since you're a little kid. Now time for new goals and new aspirations."
Harris was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America at the conclusion of this spring.
"Brett was an outstanding contributor for his 3 years in Spokane," Machtolf said. "A proven leader and just a great player. We wish him all the success!"
Yake's
time came soon after when he was tabbed by the Twins in the tenth round with pick No. 309. His time at GU was marked by constant production on both offense and defense, finishing in the top two in batting average every year he wore a Zag uniform. GU's longtime leadoff hitter, Yake finished second on the team in batting average (.333), third in total hits (57) and second in extra base hits (14) despite missing ten games throughout the regular season. His efforts in the Eugene Regional (6 hits, 3 runs, one RBI) earned him a spot on the All-Regional team.
"Ernie will go down as one of the most consistent players we've had the pleasure to coach. It was a gift to be able to pencil him into the lead off spot and SS every day. We wish Ernie all the success going forward."
Jacob's
selection by San Diego with the 490th pick was the culmination of a historic year on the mound for the 6'3 righty. Jacob recorded the program's fifth-ever no-hitter and cracked 100 K's on the season in his final start, throwing a complete game shutout against LSU that sent GU to the winner's bracket.
"Truly a dream come true," Jacob said. "It's been a dream of mine to play professional baseball since I was a kid and I can't wait to start my journey with such a great organization!"The reigning WCC Pitcher of the Year was never tagged for a loss in any of his starts in conference play, finishing with an ERA of 2.18 in 11 appearances in conference play while doing duty as both a starter and a late-game closer. His performance in Regionals earned him a spot along with Yake on the All-Region team in addition to a second-team All-America nod from Baseball America.
"Alek is going to go down as one of the most decorated pitchers in our program's history," Machtolf said. "He was a great performer but will leave his legacy as a great teammate and competitor."