Real Madrid strengthened its backcourt by inking point guard Nigel Williams-Goss to a two-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday. Williams-Goss (1.91 meters, 26 years old) arrives from Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar, where he averaged 17.0 points on 50.0% three-point shooting, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals in six 7DAYS EuroCup games this season. He split in the 2019-20 campaign between Utah in the NBA and its G-League team, Salt Lake City. Williams-Goss appeared in 10 games with Utah in limited capacity, but averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 17 games for Salt Lake.He made his professional debut with Partizan NIS Belgrade in the 2017-18 season. His first EuroCup campaign lasted for only nine appearances as Partizan failed to reach the Top 16, but in that regular season Williams-Goss ranked fourth in average PIR (20.1) and second in assists (6.7 apg.). He also tied for fifth in scoring (17.0 ppg.) and averaged 1.6 steals. Williams-Goss then moved to Olympiacos Piraeus where he averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in the 2018-19 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. "It's wonderful to be on this team and in a club with the most titles in Europe," Williams-Goss said. "It's an honor, and for that reason, I have to be in the best shape. I am a team player who likes to win above all else, which is why I think this is the perfect place for me."