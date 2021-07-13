Lenovo Tenerife has taken over the services of center wing Kyle Wiltjer for next season. Wiltjer (Oregon, 20/10/1992) comes from Türk Telekom in Ankara, where he played the last two seasons.The new Canarista player, a 2.08-year-old, is averaging 18.5 points (with 44.3% on three-pointers), 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the Turkish Super League (he was the fourth highest scorer of the tournament); in addition to signing averages of 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the Basketball Champions League.Kyle holds dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship and has been an international for Canada (he was a silver medalist at the 2015 Pan American Games). At Lenovo Tenerife he will live his second experience in Liga Endesa, since in the 2018-19 season he played with Unicaja de Málaga, forming an interior pairing with the aurinegro Gio Shermadini.During his formary, Wiltjer was an NCAA champion with the University of Kentucky in the 201112 season, under John Calipari. The following campaign he was named the SEC's "Sixth Man" before choosing Gonzaga University to finish his college career. Already with the Bulldogs he managed to beat his points record with 45, in addition to guiding his team to a 35-3 record that allowed him to play the Elite Eight.In 2016 he was selected in the NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, where he played a fortnight of games. He would then be traded to the Clippers and Raptors to make the jump to Europe in October 2017, with Greek side Olympiacos, with whom he played Euroleague as a prelude to his aforementioned signing for Unicaja Málaga.