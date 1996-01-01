Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: USA Select Olympic Team

  1. Today, 05:35 PM #1
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,594

    Default USA Select Olympic Team

    After losing to Nigeria on Sat...... they are giving St Mary's a game tonight.....but the Gaels win it.....Delly and Patty big time in crunch time...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:08 PM #2
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,346

    Default

    Heck of a deal. USA loses second game in a row, this one to Australia, 01-83. Box score

    Tomorrow USA ;plays another exhibition game, vs. Argentina.
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules