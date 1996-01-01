Women’s Tennis Earns Record Nine ITA Scholar-Athletes

Ketels earned the honor for the fourth straight year, while Broerman, Frampton, Sloan and Tsuruta were selected for the season consecutive season. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale).