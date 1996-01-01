Women’s Tennis Earns Record Nine ITA Scholar-Athletes
Bulldogs named All-Academic Team for third straight season
TEMPE, Ariz. — Gonzaga women's tennis placed a program record nine student-athletes on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete list and was named an ITA All-Academic Team, announced Monday.
Gonzaga's nine honorees marked the third straight year and fourth time in program history with at least seven. Tiegan Aitken, Cate Broerman, Maria Frampton, Hannah Jones, Kate Ketels, Kianna Oda, Jenna Sloan, Adrianna Sosnowska and Haruna Tsuruta were all named ITA Scholar-Athletes.
Ketels earned the honor for the fourth straight year, while Broerman, Frampton, Sloan and Tsuruta were selected for the season consecutive season. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.
As a team, 2021 was the third straight year and eighth time in program history earning the ITA All-Academic Team Award.
To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale).