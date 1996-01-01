Men’s Tennis Earns Nine ITA Scholar-Athlete Honors
Squad named All-Academic Team for third straight season
TEMPE, Ariz. — Gonzaga men's tennis placed nine student-athletes on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete list and was named an ITA All-Academic Team, announced Monday.
Gonzaga's nine scholar-athletes was one shy of last year's program record, and included Oliver Andersson, Hunter Egger, Zachary Fuchs, Eric Hadigan, Matthew Hollingworth, Theo McDonald, Matthew Perkins, Leon Roider and Sasha Trkulja.
Perkins received the honor for the third consecutive season, while Andersson, Hadigan, Hollingworth, and McDonald were selected for the second straight year. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.
The team also earned the All-Academic honor as a squad for the third consecutive year and eighth time overall since the award's inception in 2007
. To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale).