Men’s Tennis Earns Nine ITA Scholar-Athlete Honors

Perkins received the honor for the third consecutive season, while Andersson, Hadigan, Hollingworth, and McDonald were selected for the second straight year. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.. To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale).