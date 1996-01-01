Thread: Impressions of Chet after watching FIBA

After watching Chet in FIBA a couple things stand out to me:
1) Chet's High IQ on the court is obvious -- seems to be able to play (offensively) anywhere on the floor and be comfortable;
2) Smart team defense player --- he's a good helper and might set the single season blocks records -- also plays within himself and doesn't pick up stupid fouls --- did I mention the shot contest ability on the perimeter which is unreal;
3) His playmaking might be his best and most underrated skill - great high/low passer and great at hitting the back door pass --- seems like he's rather make a play for someone else vs. iso and score for himself -- real team player;
4) He is doesn't get too high or too low --- he is never rattled -- just trusts his game and plays hard --- I like how hard he runs in transition;
5) Might be the ULTIMATE GLUE GUY -- and this is no knock -- he's the kind of guy who's mere presence (and high skill in every area) will really elevate every other guy on the floor;
Projected stats at GU: 14.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg (would be higher if he hunted off rebs but he is a perimeter player and prefers to space and shoot 3's ala Tillie), 4.1 apg, 1.4 spg, and 2.2 bpg --- 67% from 2pt and 37% from 3 and 84% from the line.
Chet is going to do it all and will have some monster games --- could easily see a triple double or two, along with a couple 20/20 pt/reb games.
Can't wait to see how it plays out with him this year!!
Curious what others see as his projected numbers this coming year....