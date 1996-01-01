Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Impressions of Chet after watching FIBA

    Spoko13
    After watching Chet in FIBA a couple things stand out to me:

    1) Chet's High IQ on the court is obvious -- seems to be able to play (offensively) anywhere on the floor and be comfortable;
    2) Smart team defense player --- he's a good helper and might set the single season blocks records -- also plays within himself and doesn't pick up stupid fouls --- did I mention the shot contest ability on the perimeter which is unreal;
    3) His playmaking might be his best and most underrated skill - great high/low passer and great at hitting the back door pass --- seems like he's rather make a play for someone else vs. iso and score for himself -- real team player;
    4) He is doesn't get too high or too low --- he is never rattled -- just trusts his game and plays hard --- I like how hard he runs in transition;
    5) Might be the ULTIMATE GLUE GUY -- and this is no knock -- he's the kind of guy who's mere presence (and high skill in every area) will really elevate every other guy on the floor;

    Projected stats at GU: 14.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg (would be higher if he hunted off rebs but he is a perimeter player and prefers to space and shoot 3's ala Tillie), 4.1 apg, 1.4 spg, and 2.2 bpg --- 67% from 2pt and 37% from 3 and 84% from the line.

    Chet is going to do it all and will have some monster games --- could easily see a triple double or two, along with a couple 20/20 pt/reb games.

    Can't wait to see how it plays out with him this year!!

    Curious what others see as his projected numbers this coming year....
    sittingon50
    Watching the clip vs Canada when he's leading the break & executes a behind-the-back bounce pass; I literally laughed out loud.
    But we don't play nobody.
    jazzdelmar
    A highly skilled, unselfish dervish with the ball, and a game changer on defense..
