NEW YORK CITY – Gonzaga men's basketball's thrilling overtime win over UCLA in the Final Four is a nominee for the Game of the Year at the ESPY Awards. The star-studded evening celebrates the best moments from the year in sports and will air live on ABC Saturday from 8 p.m. PT – 11 p.m. PT from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City.Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme will represent the Zags at the award show hosted by actor Anthony Mackie. The other three contests that were nominated for this year's "Best Game" ESPYS award include the NCAA women's basketball championship game (Stanford defeated Arizona), an NFL game in Week 14 between Baltimore and Cleveland (Baltimore won, 47-42), and a triple-OT NHL playoff contest between Winnipeg and Edmonton.