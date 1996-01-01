Jim Meehan
Gonzaga officially announces it will face Alabama on Dec. 4 in the return of the Battle in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.


"Game time and viewing information will be announced soon, but tickets go on sale to the public July 16 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at climatepledgearena.com "

https://www.kxly.com/battle-in-seatt...tter_kxly4news