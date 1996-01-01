Quartet Named WGCA All-American Scholars

Duong, Kim, Torre and Wolfe receive academic honor

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.  Gonzaga women's golfers Quynn Duong, Cassie Kim, Federica Torre and Mary Scott Wolfe were each named WGCA All-American Scholars for their work in the classroom during the 2020-21 academic year.

The four Zags that were honored were the most recognitions in a single season in program history. Duong, Kim and Torre all earned the honor for the second straight year.

The WGCA All-American Scholars were announced Tuesday with a total of 1,432 women's collegiate golfers recognized with this prestigious honor. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.

