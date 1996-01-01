Quartet Named WGCA All-American Scholars
Duong, Kim, Torre and Wolfe receive academic honor
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. Gonzaga women's golfers Quynn Duong, Cassie Kim, Federica Torre and Mary Scott Wolfe were each named WGCA All-American Scholars for their work in the classroom during the 2020-21 academic year.
The four Zags that were honored were the most recognitions in a single season in program history.
Duong, Kim and Torre all earned the honor for the second straight year.
The WGCA All-American Scholars were announced Tuesday with a total of 1,432 women's collegiate golfers recognized with this prestigious honor. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.