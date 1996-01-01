Thread: Gentry & Cockburn?

Originally Posted by strikenowhere Originally Posted by

I happened to come across some stuff on the BYU board about Cockburn's intent to transfer to another school and there was an article stating that the Zags should be targeting him because of Gentry's ties. This isn't a serious thing, is it? I can't possibly imagine that the program would want Cockburn - I believe I heard during the Illini's loss to Loyola that Cockburn had a total of five (!!!) assists the entire season; definitely seems antithetical to the Zag game plan.