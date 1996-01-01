Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Gentry & Cockburn?

  Today, 06:51 AM #1
    strikenowhere
    Default Gentry & Cockburn?

    I happened to come across some stuff on the BYU board about Cockburn's intent to transfer to another school and there was an article stating that the Zags should be targeting him because of Gentry's ties. This isn't a serious thing, is it? I can't possibly imagine that the program would want Cockburn - I believe I heard during the Illini's loss to Loyola that Cockburn had a total of five (!!!) assists the entire season; definitely seems antithetical to the Zag game plan.
  Today, 06:54 AM #2
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    I happened to come across some stuff on the BYU board about Cockburn's intent to transfer to another school and there was an article stating that the Zags should be targeting him because of Gentry's ties. This isn't a serious thing, is it? I can't possibly imagine that the program would want Cockburn - I believe I heard during the Illini's loss to Loyola that Cockburn had a total of five (!!!) assists the entire season; definitely seems antithetical to the Zag game plan.
    Maybe but his point guard sure liked sitting on the ball.
  Today, 08:21 AM #3
    Mr Vulture
    Every team in the country would take Cockburn if he were to transfer, as they should. As for fit, Gentry would know the personality of Kofi but I haven't heard anything negative myself. With that said, I highly doubt we'd see him at GU.
