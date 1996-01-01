Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: FIBA U19 United States vs Mali, featuring Chet Holmgren & Oumar Ballo

  Today, 09:44 AM
    scrooner
    Default FIBA U19 United States vs Mali, featuring Chet Holmgren & Oumar Ballo

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j37zVoncx7k

    Anybody else watching?

    Holmgren easily wins the tip over Ballo, and on Mali's first posession he runs around a screen to get a block on the perimeter and a run-out dunk.
  Today, 09:49 AM
    scrooner
    Default

    US is using Holmgren to help bring up the ball and then initiate the offense. Ivey seems to be the team's designated bucket getter.
  Today, 09:52 AM
    scrooner
    Default

    Holmgren the best passer on this team.
  Today, 09:54 AM
    ZagNative
    Default

    Live stats
  Today, 10:11 AM
    scrooner
    Default

    Peyton Watson will fit in at UCLA. Really physical, pushy defense on the ball handler.
  Today, 10:23 AM
    scrooner
    Default

    Chet with a transition 3 and 1!
  Today, 10:26 AM
    scrooner
    Default

    Bummer, Chet misses on two dunks in one possession, including a runout windmill attempt. Whoops.
  Today, 10:59 AM
    HenneZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    Peyton Watson will fit in at UCLA. Really physical, pushy defense on the ball handler.
    Boo.
