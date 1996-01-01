GU's Hughes Makes First Appearance for U.S. Collegiate National Team

Hughes is one of 10 throwers for Team Stripes, which took the opening game of an intrasquad series against Team Stars on Friday with a 3-3 tiebreaker win at American Legion Field In Danville, Va.before the team regroups for a three-game series against Team USA's pro team.Players from 30 NCAA programs are featured on the team's roster, with Hughes as GU's lone representative.The Eagle, Idaho native concluded his second year at GU with Second Team All-WCC honors despite an injury late in the spring, going 4-3 as the Bulldogs' Saturday starter with a 3.23 ERA and striking out 67 batters in a total of 61.1 innings of work. Playing first base in addition to pitching, Hughes hit .247 with 4 doubles, 3 homers and 12 RBI and was one of three named to Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-America Team as a Multiple Position Athlete.