Thread: The three biggest shots

The three biggest shots
Calvary's tip in v. Florida
Mathews' trey v. WVU
Suggs' buzzer beater v. UCLA
I have had the amazing good fortune to have seen all three in person. Anyone else?
You have to love the Gonzaga fan. Not satisfied to be affronted merely by common hosings at the hands of ragtag referees, he plows all avenues of discontent. - John Blanchette
Gonzaga University...Home of the Zags...The Bulldogs. If you pronounce it "Gone Zaw Ga," they'll know you're not from here and they may charge you more for your coffee. - Garrison Keillor