Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: The three biggest shots

  1. Today, 06:38 AM #1
    Angelo Roncalli's Avatar
    Angelo Roncalli
    Angelo Roncalli is offline Bleeds Bulldog Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Utsalady Bay
    Posts
    5,070

    Default The three biggest shots

    Calvary's tip in v. Florida
    Mathews' trey v. WVU
    Suggs' buzzer beater v. UCLA

    I have had the amazing good fortune to have seen all three in person. Anyone else?
    You have to love the Gonzaga fan. Not satisfied to be affronted merely by common hosings at the hands of ragtag referees, he plows all avenues of discontent. - John Blanchette

    Gonzaga University...Home of the Zags...The Bulldogs. If you pronounce it "Gone Zaw Ga," they'll know you're not from here and they may charge you more for your coffee. - Garrison Keillor
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:26 AM #2
    fedwayzag
    fedwayzag is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    federal way, wa
    Posts
    501

    Default

    I wish Angelo but I am sure you could hear me screaming on each one of them. That is really awesome. How fun. I hope you got to share those moments when someone as well.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:51 AM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,333

    Default

    DD vs Pep in the final at the Slim Gym....his fallaway from the Pep defender.....80% GU crowd....but Angelo you stand on Olympus of in the flesh great GU shots.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules