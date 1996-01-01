Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: FIBA U19 United States vs Turkey, featuring Chet Holmgren

  1. Today, 06:24 AM #1
    scrooner
    Default FIBA U19 United States vs Turkey, featuring Chet Holmgren

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4Auzpk-2h4

    Let's gooooooo!
  2. Today, 06:29 AM #2
    scrooner
    Default

    Chet in the starting 5. The hoops are really mic'd up. Sounds like cash registers going off during warmups.
  3. Today, 06:39 AM #3
    scrooner
    Default

    Chet wins the tip
  4. Today, 06:43 AM #4
    ZagNative
    Default

    Live statsand video
  5. Today, 06:45 AM #5
    scrooner
    Default

    Chet with a deep 3 for his first bucket. Has a rebound and 2 assists as well.
  6. Today, 07:13 AM #6
    scrooner
    Default

    Chet gets a crazy block on a guard he was nowhere near (6:52 left in the 2nd).
  7. Today, 07:20 AM #7
    scrooner
    Default

    Chet easily the best player on the court right now. Dude is on fire.
  8. Today, 07:25 AM #8
    scrooner
    Default

    1st half: 10pts on 7 shots, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1 tip won, numerous altered shots, highest efficiency rating on the court.
