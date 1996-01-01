Thread: FIBA U19 United States vs Turkey, featuring Chet Holmgren

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4Auzpk-2h4
Let's gooooooo!
Chet in the starting 5. The hoops are really mic'd up. Sounds like cash registers going off during warmups.
Chet wins the tip
Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
Chet with a deep 3 for his first bucket. Has a rebound and 2 assists as well.
Chet gets a crazy block on a guard he was nowhere near (6:52 left in the 2nd).
Chet easily the best player on the court right now. Dude is on fire.
1st half: 10pts on 7 shots, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1 tip won, numerous altered shots, highest efficiency rating on the court.