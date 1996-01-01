Thread: Rasir Bolton

-
Rasir Bolton
hearing he may be required to sit out this year, as his waiver has yet to be approved by the NCAA.
most are receiving immediate eligibility via the transfer portal, however, its considered Bolton's SECOND transfer within 4 yrs.
Any updates on this?
James Akinjo was granted a waiver earlier this week to play immediately for Baylor, after he had previously transferred from Georgetown to Arizona.
I don’t know how this would be any different. Seems like Bolton should be granted a waiver based on that precedent.
