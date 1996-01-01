Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Rasir Bolton

  Today, 07:05 AM
    Therunner's Avatar
    Therunner
    Dec 2007
    Default Rasir Bolton

    hearing he may be required to sit out this year, as his waiver has yet to be approved by the NCAA.

    most are receiving immediate eligibility via the transfer portal, however, its considered Bolton's SECOND transfer within 4 yrs.

    Any updates on this?
  Today, 08:13 AM
    Hooray4Daye&Gray's Avatar
    Hooray4Daye&Gray
    Oct 2008
    Default

    James Akinjo was granted a waiver earlier this week to play immediately for Baylor, after he had previously transferred from Georgetown to Arizona.

    I don’t know how this would be any different. Seems like Bolton should be granted a waiver based on that precedent.
