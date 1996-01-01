GU's Ruel qualifies for U.S. Amateur Golf Championships

The Oldsmar, Fla. native bounced back from a 73 in the first round and shot a full five strokes better than the next closest player in the second, birdieing ten times to finish 6-under behind first-place finisher Max Sekulic of Washington St. (-8)."I'm just very proud of myself that I was able to overcome the heat," Ruel said. "It was like 109℉ out there in Pullman and we were playing two rounds in one day, so it was pretty tough."You had to be mentally tough and especially in that second round, when I was playing really well. But it was also still 109 degrees, so it was definitely a battle."