GU's Ruel qualifies for U.S. Amateur Golf Championships
PULLMAN, Wash. Gonzaga golfer Matthew Ruel secured himself a place in the U.S. Amateur Championship with a second-place finish at U.S. Amateur Qualifying at Palouse Ridge Golf Course on Sunday, producing the lowest single-round score of the day in the second round to nab one of only two available spots at the nation's premier amateur tournament.
Ruel, a redshirt senior at GU, becomes the 3rd Zag to earn a spot at the U.S. Amateur Championship, and the first to do so since three-time qualifier Sean Walsh in 2015.
"It feels great to qualify," Ruel said. "It's one of the most prestigious amateur tournaments. So many people try and qualify for it and it's something that I've tried for years and haven't been successful because it's so tough to qualify."
The Oldsmar, Fla. native bounced back from a 73 in the first round and shot a full five strokes better than the next closest player in the second, birdieing ten times to finish 6-under behind first-place finisher Max Sekulic of Washington St. (-8).
"I'm just very proud of myself that I was able to overcome the heat," Ruel said. "It was like 109℉ out there in Pullman and we were playing two rounds in one day, so it was pretty tough.
"You had to be mentally tough and especially in that second round, when I was playing really well. But it was also still 109 degrees, so it was definitely a battle."
The 121st U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club will take place August 9-15 at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club, with streaming and scoring for the event available via the USGA website.