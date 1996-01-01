NCAA adopts policy that allows athletes to profit off name, image and likeness

The NCAA Division I board adopted an interim policy on Wednesday that would temporarily "suspend amateurism rules" related to athletes' ability to make money from their name, image and likeness. The policy will go into effect on Thursday."This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. "With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment -- both legal and legislative -- prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve."While the policy opens NIL activities to student-athletes, it will continue to prohibit pay-for-play and improper inducements to choosing to attend a particular school, according to an NCAA press release.The policy will still introduce major changes to NCAA sports, especially revenue-generating sports like football and basketball. Athletes will be able to license their name and likeness for everything from T-shirts to car endorsements. Top-tier athletes could make thousands of dollars from the rule change.