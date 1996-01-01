-
The House That Rob Built
Not GU Women's related, but it is about Montana Women's College Basketball, I have not seen it yet, but it sure looks good. Also endorsed by John Stockton. What a legacy!
Mods, feel free to move as you see fit, just thought here was the best place to start.
The history of womens basketball is not complete without telling the story of Robin Selvig, the top 10 winning-est coach in NCAA womens basketball. He was at the same school for 38 years, accumulating 865 career wins. Its more than a sports movie -- its a story about life.
