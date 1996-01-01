-
Few Named Assistant for USA Basketball Men's National Team Training Camp
Zag leader on Erik Spoelstras select team staff ahead of Olympics
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Gonzaga men's basketball head coach Mark Few has been named as an assistant coach to the Team USA Select Team at the USA Basketball Men's National Team Training Camp in Las Vegas.
The three-man coaching staff for the 2021 USA Basketball Select Team, assembled to help train against the USA Basketball Men's National Team 's Las Vegas training camp was announced by National Team managing director Jerry Colangelo.
https://gozags.com/news/2021/6/29/me...G3KWf9pPXsWWyQ
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules