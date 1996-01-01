Should be fun to watch Domas and Filip compete in qualifiers today and tomorrow for the Olympics.

Domantas Sabonis, Lithuania

FIBA team page: http://www.fiba.basketball/oqt/lithu...es_and_results

Tuesday, June 29, at 9:20 AM, Lithuania vs. Venezuela

Watch live on ESPN+, https://www.espn.com/espnplus/player...b-e68ee96c93ac

Post-game press conference on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxlPKbavk4M
Friday, July 1, at 9:20 AM, Lithuania vs. Korea

Watch live on ESPN+
https://www.espn.com/espnplus/player...1-b774d1c07b1f

Post-game press conference on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHsCwlUaIso
Filip Petrusev

FIBA Team Page: http://www.fiba.basketball/oqt/serbia/2020/team/Serbia

Tuesday, June 29, at 11:05 AM, Serbia v. Dominican Republic

Watch live on ESPN+: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/player...03e#bucketId=1

Post-game press conference on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63fyo8rAnfU
Wednesday, June 30, 11:05 AM, Serbia vs. Phillipines

Watch live on ESPN+: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/player...0-e3e2f7c22e64

Post-game press conference on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izY2zNMxUPI