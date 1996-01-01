Should be fun to watch Domas and Filip compete in qualifiers today and tomorrow for the Olympics.
Domantas Sabonis, Lithuania
FIBA team page: http://www.fiba.basketball/oqt/lithu...es_and_results
Tuesday, June 29, at 9:20 AM, Lithuania vs. Venezuela
Friday, July 1, at 9:20 AM, Lithuania vs. Korea
Watch live on ESPN+, https://www.espn.com/espnplus/player...b-e68ee96c93ac
Post-game press conference on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxlPKbavk4M
Filip PetrusevWatch live on ESPN+
https://www.espn.com/espnplus/player...1-b774d1c07b1f
Post-game press conference on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHsCwlUaIso
FIBA Team Page: http://www.fiba.basketball/oqt/serbia/2020/team/Serbia
Tuesday, June 29, at 11:05 AM, Serbia v. Dominican Republic
Wednesday, June 30, 11:05 AM, Serbia vs. PhillipinesWatch live on ESPN+: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/player...03e#bucketId=1
Post-game press conference on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63fyo8rAnfU
Watch live on ESPN+: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/player...0-e3e2f7c22e64
Post-game press conference on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izY2zNMxUPI