Thread: Damn! It's hot!

  Today, 02:12 PM
    Damn! It's hot!

    Geez. It's 97 degrees in my living room on Spokane's south side right now, and still climbing. We've got what? a couple more weeks of this?
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
  Today, 02:15 PM
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNative View Post
    Geez. It's 97 degrees in my living room right now, and still climbing. We've got what? a couple more weeks of this?
    115 tomorrow in Portland, I hear.
  Today, 02:26 PM
    Default

    Balmy 79 in Orange County, CA today. Might need to crack a window if it gets any hotter!!
  Today, 02:28 PM
    Default

    It ain't right, I tell ya!

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNut08 View Post
    Balmy 79 in Orange County, CA today. Might need to crack a window if it gets any hotter!!
  Today, 02:30 PM
    Default

    So is the “heat” you’re feeling is humid or dry?

    I remember dealing with 130+ dry heat in Kuwait, when sunrise was 95+ and when my wife arrived it was 109 at 11pm…

    I can’t stand the humidity here in South Carolina or when I lived in San Antonio…dry heat is IMO so much more tolerable, just have to drink lots of water…

    SORRY y’all have to go through this weather…just be thankful there isn’t any global warming ��
  Today, 02:33 PM
    Default

    I think it's pretty dry. Still uncomfortable, though ...
    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    So is the “heat” you’re feeling is humid or dry?
  Today, 02:36 PM
    Default

    If you have lived the majority of your life in the Tri Cities, you likely despise hot weather as much as I do. Typically the hottest spot in the state and I worked construction in it as a young man. When it is 118 outside, it really doesn't matter if it is "dry".

    Spokane is always ten degrees cooler. I would rather live in Spokane.
  Today, 02:36 PM
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNut08 View Post
    Balmy 79 in Orange County, CA today. Might need to crack a window if it gets any hotter!!
    67 here. Breezy, sunny, dry. Sigh.
  Today, 02:39 PM
    Default

    A week and a half ago it high 115 in the front room of my house. Single-pane windows, facing due west, no AC or insulation in the entire house.
  Today, 02:46 PM
    Default

    Is that discount store in the Valley that sells all of the Costco returns still around? We bought a free standing unit that vents out a window from that store one time when we visited my mom in Spokane a few years back when you had another hot spell. It saved our bacon.

    I asked my wife what she was willing to spend and she hemmed and hawed a bit, and told me to call when I got there and scoped it out. I was halfway there and she already called, saying, "I don't care what it costs, just get it!!"
  Today, 02:49 PM
    Default

    In the hour or so since I posted the first post in this thread, the temp has gone up to 99 degrees.

    Yeah JP, I think I see an air conditioner purchase in our near future ...
  Today, 02:55 PM
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by webspinnre View Post
    A week and a half ago it high 115 in the front room of my house. Single-pane windows, facing due west, no AC or insulation in the entire house.
    Oh my, that would kill my wife. Did you get a hotel room? We have three heat pumps, and all of them are inoperable at the moment (unlucky, right?). At 91 degrees last evening, it was about as unbearable as can be. 4 portable ac units did next to nothing.
