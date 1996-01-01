On Wednesday in the Spokesman-Review, Jim Meehan wrote a very nice article on where many of the former Mbb Zags have played and where they are playing now. You can find that article here:

Link: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ss-signs-two-/

I have reached out to Jim Allen who covers women's basketball (along with K-12 education) for the Spokesman-Review to see if we can get a similar article on some of our past favorite lady zag Wbb players.

Let's hope Jim can find the time to put something together.

ZagDad