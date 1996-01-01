A Great Father's Day Present gives me a great memory
My Demian gave me a wonderful Father's Day present. It was a beautifully framed, blown up picture of Suggs and Ayayi on top of the reporter's table after the amazing victory over UCLA. It brought back all those precious memories of that Historical Shot at the end of the game that secured the victory that erased the dreadful memory of Adam M laying alone on the Hardwood Floor after that mind shattering loss to UCLA. The memory of that loss has been hard to erase, and has occupied space inside my brain for too long, but finally that Shot by Suggs has finally erased it. Now whenever I think of GU vs UCLA games I will be able to remember that shot, as well as Suggs running ecatically toward that reporter's bench and with one leap of faith he stoop on top of it, and Ayayi followed. I now have that beautiful picture, blown up, now hanging on my living room wall. I can only now hope that the precious memory of this UCLA game will be with me as long as the that awful one did. Thank you, Demian for that really great present.
It has been a wonderful two days as I have not only reflected on that game, but also on that wonderful season and the precious Zags who created it. That season I am sure helped us all deal with the tragedy of Covid19, and I know it helped me. I will never forget the pandemic, and I will always be grateful for the 2021 Zags for helping me through it. Thank you guys.
GoZags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!