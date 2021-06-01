-
Seventeen Finalists Announced for the 2021 USA Basketball Men's U19 World Cup Team
Chet makes the cut.
"The finalists will continue training twice a day in Fort Worth and the final 12-member USA U19 World Cup Team will be announced prior to the teams June 28 departure for Latvia, with the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup taking playing from July 3-11."
https://www.usab.com/news-events/new...finalists.aspx
