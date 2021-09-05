Thread: MROW: Former Zag Charley Nordin Qualifies for 2020 Paralympic Games

MROW: Former Zag Charley Nordin Qualifies for 2020 Paralympic Games

"It's something I dream about and think about every single day," Nordin said back in 2019. "It's why I get up in the morning; it's why I work as hard as I can every workout, every weight lift to represent your country. It's incredible. And to then be able to do that on the Paralympic stage, the biggest stage of all, words can't describe it. It's the dream."The U.S. has won six consecutive silver medals in the event at the world level, including the 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil.Karen Petrik (Glastonbury, Conn./University of Rhode Island)John Tanguay (Pennington, N.J./Columbia University)Dani Hansen (Patterson, Calif./University of Washington)Allie Reilly (North Kingstown, R.I./University of Rhode Island)