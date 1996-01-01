-
OT - Team USA Wbb Basketball Selections
Well here we are again, with another Olympics with a new head coach and some new and existing coaching staff.
Under the previous head coach Geno Auriemma (UConn) & assistant coach Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx - WNBA), almost the entire team either went to UConn and/or played under Cheryl Reeve at Minnesota.
New head coach is Dawn Staley (University of South Carolina) with assistant coaches are three WNBA figures: recently retired Seattle head coach Dan Hughes, Minnesota head coach and GM Cheryl Reeve and Connecticut team president Jennifer Rizzotti. Did new coach Dawn Staley avoid the same bias'?
For some background information, the U.S. Olympic team selection committee is chaired by USA women's national team director Carol Callan and includes former Olympian and current Minnesota Lynx assistant Katie Smith, WNBA head of league operations Bethany Donaphin, Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller and UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who coached the 2012 and '16 Olympic teams. Hmmmm, lots of ties to UConn, Connecticut Suns and the Minnesota Lynx.
Here are the current selections for the 2021 Team USA Wbb:
Guards Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, former Gamecocks star, forward A'ja Wilson, Washington guard Ariel Atkins, Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier, Phoenix guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, Las Vegas guard Chelsea Gray and Seattle guard Jewell Loyd. Minnesota center Sylvia Fowles was picked for her fourth team, and Washington center Tina Charles will be on her third Olympic squad. Phoenix center Brittney Griner and Seattle forward Breanna Stewart, who are on their second Olympic team, round out the U.S. elections.
Did the selection committee get it right?
Right off the bat there is some claims of favoritism. The two most prominent players who were on the 2018 World Cup team but are not on this Olympic squad are Washington forward/guard Elena Delle Donne and Los Angeles forward Nneka Ogwumike, both former WNBA MVPs. Ogwumike is the only MVP not to have been selected to an Olympic team. Now both Delle Donne and Ogwumike are injured and may or may not be ready for the Olympics. Understood. However, Diana Taurasi is recovering from a fractured sternum and also has not played yet she was selected for the Olympic team for the fifth time. Taurasi is recovering from her fractured sternum and is hopeful to play this Sunday.
My opinion, I have an issue with players making 5 straight Olympic teams, which leaves a whole generation of WNBA players on the sidelines. Bird and Taurasi join only one (1) other Wbb player (Teresa Edwards) selected to 5 Olympic teams. Five teams is just too many IMO, making 3 teams provides plenty of experience. At least this year Sue Bird is playing decent and could have earned her spot on merit. Taurasi on the other hand has played in 4 games all year, she has done nothing this year to have earned a spot (for the 5th time) on the Olympic team.
Other than Taurasi, an argument could be made for the other 11 members who were selected for the team.
WNBA fans, what to you think, did the selection committee get it right and what about players being selected for 5 Olympic teams?
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules