Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: OT - Supreme Court rules on student-athlete benefit limits

  1. Today, 09:12 AM #1
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    16,563

    Default OT - Supreme Court rules on student-athlete benefit limits

    SCOTUS unanimously says current NCAA benefits limits violate Anti-trust laws.

    https://www.foxnews.com/sports/justi...us-ruling-ncaa


    Justice Kavanaugh, in writing the concurring opinion.

    "Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law."

    This basically says the NCAA cannot limit the educational benefits a student athlete may receive.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:43 AM #2
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,135

    Default

    Huge changes coming. Defining “employee “ might be tricky. As for GU, we’re really good with a really good program but a bidding war for players seems a bit dangerous to the sport. Lots of money or “packages” can be both good and bad. It’s going to get messy in my opinion. Lots of winners but just as many losers.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:47 AM #3
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    ZagNut08 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,705

    Default

    Nervous this will be the beginning of the end of what I love about college hoops.

    IMO, the issue shouldn’t be at the college level, but rather, the professional ranks which limits players due to age. But, with gleague and Europe as valid alternatives to the collegiate route for bball, I don’t see the oppression, players can choose which route they view benefits them the most.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules