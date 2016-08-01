Thread: OT - Supreme Court rules on student-athlete benefit limits

SCOTUS unanimously says current NCAA benefits limits violate Anti-trust laws.
Justice Kavanaugh, in writing the concurring opinion.
"Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law."
This basically says the NCAA cannot limit the educational benefits a student athlete may receive.