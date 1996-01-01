Thread: FIBA U 19 World Cup Team --Julian Strawther

Karthik Venkataraman
@KREMKarthik
·
1h
I spoke with Puerto Rico FIBA U19 Operational Manager Xavier Miranda this morning who tells me that Julian Strawther will be on the World Cup team.
This's great! This'll be, as always, a great training ground/experience whose fruit will carry over to Julian's b-ball at GU. Expecting great things for Julian in the U19/World Cup season and the Zags's 2021-'22 season.
Excuse my ignorance on the news -- is this a reference to membership in the US Team or the Puerto Rico team?
