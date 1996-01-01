-
Big D - The Truth
Mods, feel free to move/delete at your convenience.
A few weeks back, Dillon aka Big D, made the All Star team for our community. He chose #24 to wear on his jersey, and I was thrilled. I figured all of my praise of the Say Hey Kid figured into his decision.
Today, I found out the truth. Dillon chose #24 because it was Corey Kispert's number.
