Thread: What happened to the Stockton thread?

  Today, 08:10 PM #1
    hegotit!
    Default What happened to the Stockton thread?

    Hmmm, and then I see Spink mention censorship...no wonder so many people have left this forum.
  Today, 08:16 PM #2
    The509sfinest
    Default

    I posted one, not sure if you are talking about mine. I posted it and checked next day and it was deleted. What a bunch of bull. If this warrants censorship then I don’t know what to say. Boy, do I miss BZ. He would let the thread go through. Might needa just keep Zag discussions on Twitter.
  Today, 08:20 PM #3
    willandi
    Default

    There is zero tolerance for political threads, and that seems to also include topics that will be perceived as political.

    Talk about Basketball, GU basketball in particular, and leave the rest of that for a different venue.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
  Today, 08:22 PM #4
    The509sfinest
    Default

    I just saw the censorship thread you are talking about. Reason for deleting because it’s not about Gonzaga basketball? Please lmao. There are OT topics about Zag alumni all the time. OT topics for other Zag sports as well. What a poop response from the mods. Used to love reading this board.
  Today, 08:25 PM #5
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by The509sfinest View Post
    I just saw the censorship thread you are talking about. Reason for deleting because it’s not about Gonzaga basketball? Please lmao. There are OT topics about Zag alumni all the time. OT topics for other Zag sports as well. What a poop response from the mods. Used to love reading this board.
    Over the last 1 year plus, there have been several threads concerning the pandemic. Even though we are graced with several Medical personnel, almost every one of those threads ended up being closed because some people had to insinuate their political opinion.

    I was suspended for a month.

    Talking about a political situation will get the thread deleted and might get you suspended.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
  Today, 08:28 PM #6
    The509sfinest
    Default

    Will I understand what you are saying. But hardly think this is political. If Stockton was running for mayor I guarantee the board would keep the thread here.
  Today, 08:32 PM #7
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by The509sfinest View Post
    Will I understand what you are saying. But hardly think this is political. If Stockton was running for mayor I guarantee the board would keep the thread here.
    It was a controversial opinion by Stockton that would have generated controversial discussions.

    I am sure that his comments are available elsewhere for you to discuss...and he's NOT running for mayor.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
  Today, 08:36 PM #8
    The509sfinest
    Default

    It’s the off-season. Gonzaga board is dry. Our most declarated player in program history is part of some buzz. Let us discus on a Gonzaga board. Delete foul comments, that’s the right way to censor. Not pretend nothing happened entirely.
  Today, 08:38 PM #9
    willandi
    Default

    I'm not a mod, so can't help you there. Just explaining the situation as I see it.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
  Today, 08:46 PM #10
    Bing
    Default

    The Stockton thread was moved to the “Mae’s Blue and While Cafe” forum.
    gobroncsgozags: "Have a great day in the podunk, crap hole known as Roslyn."
  Today, 08:52 PM #11
    The509sfinest
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bing View Post
    The Stockton thread was moved to the “Mae’s Blue and While Cafe” forum.
    I posted a thread before that person did. Mine was deleted. And I feel like it shoulda been moved to “old dogs” if anything. Fits the criteria. I hardly ever touch “Mae’s Blue and While Cafe”. Doubt some even know it exists. It was probably moved there for that reason...
  Today, 08:54 PM #12
    The509sfinest
    Default

    Also, didnt realize you live in Roslyn, Bing. Havent been back to Cle Elum since I graduated high school in 2013. Im an CERHS alumni.
  Today, 09:05 PM #13
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bing View Post
    The Stockton thread was moved to the “Mae’s Blue and While Cafe” forum.
    Whereupon it was closed.

    Such actions are an occupational hazard around here, been that way since the Online Crosby Center was laid to rest.

    Looking forward to October...smh at the shade thrown on Mr. Stockton.
