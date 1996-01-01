Harris Named 2021 Senior CLASS Award Baseball Second Team All-American

Harris, who is in his third year of eligibility due to the cancellation of the 2020 season because of COVID-19, qualifies for the award as a senior academically.In 53 games this season, Harris led the Zags in hits (70), RBI (43), batting average (.350), runs scored (53), slugging percentage (.535) and on-base percentage (482). The Arlington Heights, Ill., native also led the Zags in hit by pitch with 25 on the year; that mark also led the West Coast Conference and ranks fifth in the nation. The third baseman carries a .968 fielding percentage with 89 assists and 63 putouts.Harris also excels in the classroom, as he earned his B.Ed. in special education with a cumulative 3.51 GPA. He has also spent over 50 hours assisting the Spokane community since his arrival in the fall of 2018.An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. The award, chosen by a vote of Division I baseball coaches, national baseball media and fans, is given annually to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in Division I baseball.Darren Baker, CaliforniaT.J. Collett, KentuckyAlex Kachler, North FloridaEvan Russell, TennesseeRankin Woley, AuburnScotty Dubrule, Mississippi StateJake Mulholland, Oregon StateZach Pettway, UCLAAndy Thomas, Baylor