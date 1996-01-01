Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Cancelling John Stockon?

  1. Today, 08:25 AM #1
    tinfoilzag
    tinfoilzag is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    South Hill
    Posts
    799

    Default Cancelling John Stockon?

    https://www.yahoo.com/huffpost/john-...122924857.html22924857.html

    "Wild' would be the last word I would use to describe anything that Stockton does. I hope the mob doesn't focus on taking down one of such impeccable character.
    We are on this earth to live, not to avoid death.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:41 AM #2
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,496

    Default

    History will be kinder to John Stockton than the persons trashing on him.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules