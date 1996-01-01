Jacob, Harris Named ABCA/Rawlings All-West Region First Team
Become fourth and fifth Zags to collect the honor
GREENSBORO, N.C
. The postseason recognition continues for Gonzaga baseball players Brett Harris and Alek Jacob as the pair were selected to the ABCA/Rawlings All-West Region First Team earlier this week.
The pair become the fourth and fifth Zags to take home All-West Region First Team honors in program history, and the first since Jeff Bohling in 2016.
The honor is the fifth post-season award for Jacob
, who was tabbed Collegiate Baseball Second Team All-American, WCC Pitcher of the Year, All-WCC First Team in addition to earning a spot on the NCAA All-Eugene Regional Team. It is the fourth postseason award for Harris
who collected WCC Defensive Player of the Year honors, All-WCC First Team as well as being named a Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American.
In 85.2 innings on the season in 17 appearances, the 6-foot-3 righty came away with three saves as a reliver and eight wins as a starter, most recently with a complete game shutout over LSU in the first game of the Eugene Regional. Jacob also became just the fifth Zag in history to record a no-hitter, accomplishing the feat against Pepperdine on April 16 with 12 strikeouts in GU's 10-0 win. His 112 strikeouts rank eighth all time in a single season, and he closed the 2021 slate with a 2.52 ERA.
Third baseman Harris finished the season with 63 putouts and 89 assists on 149 total chances while turning 14 double plays, good for a .966 fielding percentage. The Arlington, Ill., native was superb at the plate as well, leading the Zags in batting average (.350), OPS (1.027), runs (52) and hits (70).
NCAA Div. I West All-Region First Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Daniel Susac Fr. Arizona AZ
1B Dillan Shrum Sr. Nevada NV
1B Kyle Manzardo Jr. Washington State WA
2B Kai Moody Sr. Cal State Northridge CA
2B Sean McLain Fr. Arizona State AZ
3B Brett Harris Jr. Gonzaga WA
3B Tyler Bosetti Jr. Nevada NV
SS Brooks Lee Fr. Cal Poly CA
OF Dylan Beavers So. California CA
OF Aaron Zavala So. Oregon OR
OF Donta Williams Jr. Arizona AZ
OF Mike Peabody Jr. UC Irvine CA
DH Jacob Berry Fr. Arizona AZ
P Brendan Beck Sr. Stanford CA
P Johnathan Lavallee Jr. Long Beach State CA
P Alek Jacob Jr. Gonzaga WA
P Rodney Boone So. UC Santa Barbara CA
RP Jake Mulholland Sr. Oregon State OR
RP Zach Grech Sr. Stanford CA