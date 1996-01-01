Jacob, Harris Named ABCA/Rawlings All-West Region First Team

. The pair become the fourth and fifth Zags to take home All-West Region First Team honors in program history, and the first since Jeff Bohling in 2016., who was tabbed Collegiate Baseball Second Team All-American, WCC Pitcher of the Year, All-WCC First Team in addition to earning a spot on the NCAA All-Eugene Regional Team.who collected WCC Defensive Player of the Year honors, All-WCC First Team as well as being named a Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American.In 85.2 innings on the season in 17 appearances, the 6-foot-3 righty came away with three saves as a reliver and eight wins as a starter, most recently with a complete game shutout over LSU in the first game of the Eugene Regional. Jacob also became just the fifth Zag in history to record a no-hitter, accomplishing the feat against Pepperdine on April 16 with 12 strikeouts in GU's 10-0 win. His 112 strikeouts rank eighth all time in a single season, and he closed the 2021 slate with a 2.52 ERA.Third baseman Harris finished the season with 63 putouts and 89 assists on 149 total chances while turning 14 double plays, good for a .966 fielding percentage. The Arlington, Ill., native was superb at the plate as well, leading the Zags in batting average (.350), OPS (1.027), runs (52) and hits (70).C Daniel Susac Fr. Arizona AZ1B Dillan Shrum Sr. Nevada NV1B Kyle Manzardo Jr. Washington State WA2B Kai Moody Sr. Cal State Northridge CA2B Sean McLain Fr. Arizona State AZ3B Tyler Bosetti Jr. Nevada NVSS Brooks Lee Fr. Cal Poly CAOF Dylan Beavers So. California CAOF Aaron Zavala So. Oregon OROF Donta Williams Jr. Arizona AZOF Mike Peabody Jr. UC Irvine CADH Jacob Berry Fr. Arizona AZP Brendan Beck Sr. Stanford CAP Johnathan Lavallee Jr. Long Beach State CAP Rodney Boone So. UC Santa Barbara CARP Jake Mulholland Sr. Oregon State ORRP Zach Grech Sr. Stanford CA