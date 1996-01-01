Thread: Saint Mary's signs top Euro Guard Augustas Marciulionis

-
Saint Mary's signs top Euro Guard Augustas Marciulionis
Originally Posted by Reborn
Go Zags!!!
-
Great and timely signing. SMC seemed to be sliding backwards past few seasons, need them to stay competitive on a national level.
-
We know how undervalued some of these international players can be. There is an art to the comparative valuing of kids based upon on their potential in an AAU format against kids that are practicing every day against grown pros. If you are looking to minimize risk and get young men that typically have an immediate higher floor, the European route is certainly the way to go. At a minimum, you will typically get a fundamentally sound technician. SMC's recruiting is well served by establishing these European connections.
I miss Mike Hart
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules