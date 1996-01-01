Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Saint Mary's signs top Euro Guard Augustas Marciulionis

  1. Today, 11:10 AM #1
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Posts
    935

    Default Saint Mary's signs top Euro Guard Augustas Marciulionis

    Randy doing Randy things.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ts-saint-marys
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:15 AM #2
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    ZagNut08 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,703

    Default

    Great and timely signing. SMC seemed to be sliding backwards past few seasons, need them to stay competitive on a national level.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:54 AM #3
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    MickMick is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,648

    Default

    We know how undervalued some of these international players can be. There is an art to the comparative valuing of kids based upon on their potential in an AAU format against kids that are practicing every day against grown pros. If you are looking to minimize risk and get young men that typically have an immediate higher floor, the European route is certainly the way to go. At a minimum, you will typically get a fundamentally sound technician. SMC's recruiting is well served by establishing these European connections.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules