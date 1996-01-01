-
ESPYS 2021 vote: Best Game
Fans can vote now for the ESPY Awards, and Gonzaga's Final Four overtime win over UCLA is a nominee for the Game of the Year!
Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners). As you'd expect, the field for Best Game is packed with drama, courtesy of Jalen Suggs and Gonzaga men's basketball, Haley Jones and Stanford women's basketball, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens and Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets. Cast your vote and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
https://www.espn.com/espys/story/_/i...vote-best-game
