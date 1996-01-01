Thread: Now Airing From a New Location

Now Airing From a New Location
No, no, I'm still way down south. In fact, way way way down south. My daughter and I made a bit of a move up, like the Jeffersons, only not that high.
If one looks on the south east corner of Mobile Bay there is a town called Fairhope, kind of stuck between what most consider the Mobile area and Gulf Shores beaches. (Some of the best in the US).
We needed some "space" but not too much. We'll leave it there. Daughter wanted "a big city" which seemed entirely reasonable, she was referencing a city at least the size of Spokane, problems is those were very limited in choices and the one in MS was unacceptable.
So we looked at Moble. Some nice areas, definitely. Overall, not that impressed. We were looking at schools. "Fairhope" number 2 (behind a private "academy"[white]), so we said, let's go check this Fairhope place out even though it's the last one removed from MObile.
We get here and were like "Who put this here!!" It was a town of 20,000 that the Alabama citizens call "California Island" and obviously, they consider it an insult, we considered it an invite. It's got this historic downtown district that is small and gorgeous, about a half mile pier with a farmers market on Sundays. A resort town that is extremely expensive (we are in a niche, not downtown, which happens to be 5 minutes away in a small town).
It is so nice that I'm shocked. It is 25 minutes to some of the best beaches on earth and 25 minutes from downtown Mobile. Mobile's airport is the same amount of time as Pensacola/Destin's. Anyway, sorry so long. Only for Foo Fam. We are happy, to say the least. Still goes to see mom and that hurts but overall much better and is here the most by far.
Thx all:
Oh, and daughter's three "Pride Ally" shirts that stayed in closet are now out and mixed in with lots. Important to put her in the right lane IMO:
And
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.