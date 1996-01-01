Gabriel Hughes Named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American

He's the seventh Zag in program history to be named to the list., Hughes hit .247 with 4 doubles, 3 homers and 12 RBI. As a pitcher, he was 4-3 as the Bulldogs' Saturday starter with a 3.23 ERA, striking out 67 batters with 30 walks in a total of 61.1 innings of work.The 6'4 righty first saw the mound for GU in the shortened 2020 season, but is a freshman by eligibility because of the NCAA's COVID waiver applied to all spring athletes.