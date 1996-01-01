Gabriel Hughes Named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American
Becomes the seventh Zag to earn the honor
SPOKANE, Wash. The accolades keep coming for Gonzaga Baseball, this time for the Zags' most versatile two-way guy.
After a year spent doing double duty as a starter on the mound and at first base, freshman righty Gabriel Hughes was one of three players to make Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-America Team as a Multiple Position Athlete.
He's the seventh Zag in program history to be named to the list.
An All-WCC Second Team pick and All-Freshmen conference selection despite missing the last month of the season with injury
, Hughes hit .247 with 4 doubles, 3 homers and 12 RBI. As a pitcher, he was 4-3 as the Bulldogs' Saturday starter with a 3.23 ERA, striking out 67 batters with 30 walks in a total of 61.1 innings of work.
The 6'4 righty first saw the mound for GU in the shortened 2020 season, but is a freshman by eligibility because of the NCAA's COVID waiver applied to all spring athletes.
"Hughes, along with a couple other (young pitchers), really used that quarantine period, and they made some big jumps," Zags pitching coach Brandon Harmon said prior to the 2021 season. "I mean, Gabriel's a premium arm that is going to project next year in that 2022 draft as being a high-level pro prospect, so we're thrilled about him."