WBB: Program Record Seven Players Named WCC All-Academic

Name School Class GPA Major

Jenn Wirth & Jill Townsend collect First Team HonorsBy Connor Gilbert, Gonzaga Sports Information Intern6/9/2021SPOKANE, Wash.  After a season for Gonzaga women's basketball that saw its highest average team GPA in program history in the spring, a program-record seven players were named West Coast Conference All-Academic, the league office announced Wednesday. Seniors Jenn Wirth and Jill Townsend were selected WCC All-Academic First Team, while Louise Forsyth, Anamaria Virjoghe, Cierra Walker, Kaylynne Truong and LeeAnne Wirth were selected Honorable Mention.Jenn Wirth, LeeAnne Wirth, Townsend, Virjoghe and Forsyth are all repeat winners after being named WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention in 2020, joined by Cierra Walker and Kaylynne Truong as first-time honorees to break the previous record of six nominated athletes set last year.Jenn Wirth and Townsend are both making their third appearances on the list (first appearance on the First Team), with LeeAnne Wirth, Virjoghe and Forsyth all earning the nod for the second time. Jenn Wirth and Walker were also both named Division-I AAA ADA Scholar Athletes for their accomplishments this year as well.The WCC's Co-Player of the Year in 2021, Jenn Wirth finished the year averaging 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while earning a 3.46 GPA as she wrapped up a degree in psychology. Townsend, the WCC's Player of the Year in 2020 and a First-Team selection this year, led the Zags in scoring this season at 13.5 points per game, shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from long range, all while earning a 3.39 GPA in Biology and cracking 1,172 career points, 547 career rebounds and 165 career assists in her final year in a Zag uniform. Both were named Honorable Mention AP All-American.Fellow All-WCC forward LeeAnne Wirth was also an academic selection for the second year in a row after earning a 3.43 GPA in her final semester of her public relations degree, averaging 9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while appearing in 26 games.Forsyth landed on the WCC All-Academic list for the second straight year behind a 3.42 GPA as she completed her biology degree. An academic selection for the second year in a row since transferring to GU, Virjoghe carried a 3.40 in sport management.Walker finished the year with a 4.0 at the graduate level in GU's organizational leadership program, all while shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.Fellow first-time honoree sophomore Kaylynne Truong earned a 3.66 GPA in kinesiology to make the list in a year where she saw her role grow considerably, averaging 4.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.At the conclusion of each athletic season, the WCC selects an all-academic squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to her team.Maria Albiero - BYU - Sr. - 3.78 - Exercise ScienceSara Hamson** - BYU - Sr. - 3.58 - BioinformaticsAshlynn Herlihy* - Santa Clara - Sr. - 3.58 - MBALucie Hoskova - San Francisco - Sr. - 3.82 - PsychologyLucija Kostic - San Francisco - So. - 3.62 - PsychologyMaddie Muhlheim** - Portland - Sr. - 3.95 - AccountingMyah Pace* - San Diego - Sr. - 3.71 - ArchitectureRose Pflug - Portland - Jr. - 4.00 - AccountingJill Townsend - Gonzaga - Sr. - 3.39 - BiologyJenn Wirth Gonzaga - Sr. - 3.46 - PsychologyBYU: Kaylee SmilerGonzaga: Louise Forsyth, Kaylynne Truong, Anamaria Virjoghe, Cierra Walker, LeeAnne WirthPacific: Jordan Cruz, Cassidy Johnson, Josephine Millard, Isabelle Newman, Kaylin Randhawa, Rosemary SchweizerPepperdine: Monique Andriuolo, Tara Dusharm, Jayda Ruffus-Milner, Jayla Ruffus-MilnerPortland: Joyce Gorzeman, Kelsey Lenzie, Lauren WalkerSaint Mary's: Jordyn Boesel, Jade Kirisome, Brianna SimonichSan Diego: Kendall Bird, Steph Gorman, Sydney Hunter, Erica Martinsen, Amanda OlingerSan Francisco: Marta Galic, Amalie Langer, Abby Rathbun, Kia VaalavirtaSanta Clara: Lana Hollingsworth, Lindsey VanAllen, Merle Wiehl*Previous All-Academic First Team selections