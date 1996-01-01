-
Recruits on Campus this Week
Scuttlebutt has it that Bree and Peyton will be on campus this week for their official site visit, since they have not been able to visit Gonzaga during Covid-19. If you are wandering around campus and happen to see them and their families, make sure you welcome them to the Lady Zags.
On a much bigger note, another rumor is that a Top-20, 2022 recruit is also visiting the Gonzaga campus this week. While she has officially reduced her final selection to 10 teams, the rumor is that she has reduced this number to her final five and Gonzaga has made the short list. An official site visit would seem to verify that rumor.
Keep your fingers crossed.
ZagDad
