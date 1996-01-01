Thread: Mark Few Testified Before Congress Today

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Mark Few Testified Before Congress Today

    Default Mark Few Testified Before Congress Today

    On topic of "NCAA Athlete NIL Rights".

    https://www.commerce.senate.gov/2021...ete-nil-rights
    There are a lot of haters on Twitter. Like it or not, Few is one of those cos he’s that people are going to want the opinion of. People are trying to blast him for getting too political and trying to make him hypocritical for saying in 2019 that Ga Gavin Newsone should stay in his lane.

    It seems that a) Few is behind players getting paid and letting the free market regulate the limits of that and b) making it fair for everyone, given that all states are not on board with it.
