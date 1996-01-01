Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Ammo new guest is John Stockton!

    IowaSERE
    Ammo new guest is John Stockton!

    https://youtu.be/AhcgA6JgG2w

    I haven't watched it yet, just came out. Pretty excited about this one.
    MickMick
    Stockton, a first round pick, was offered a minimum seventy five grand on his rookie deal. He held out. His coach told the press that Stockton's replacement was in camp. Shortly thereafter, the team upped the offer to eighty grand. Stockton jumped on the deal. He held out for five grand. Heck, the pro high school leagues are probably paying five times as much for a season.
    I miss Mike Hart
