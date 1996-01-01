Thread: Gonzaga Baseball: Alek Jacob and Ernie Yake Take Home All-Eugene Region Honors

Jacob, Yake Take Home All-Eugene Region Honors

Jacob has already been named the West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year and named to Collegiate Baseball's All-America Second Team in the past week.GU's longtime leadoff hitter, Yake finished second on the team in batting average (.333), third in total hits (57) and second in extra base hits (14) despite missing ten games throughout the regular season.Yake and Jacob were also GU's two representatives on the Preseason All-WCC team coming into this spring.Against LSU in his lone appearance in Eugene, Jacob was only tagged for four hits, closing the game with four successive hitless frames to lift the Zags to a win over a perennial baseball power in their regional opener.MVP  OF Gavin Dugas, LSUINF  Zach Arnold, LSUINF  Sam Novitske, OregonINF  Hunter Pasqualini, CCSUINF  Jordan Thompson, LSUOF  Dylan Crews, LSUOF  Anthony Hall, OregonOF  Tanner Smith, OregonOF  Aaron Zavala, OregonDH  Kenyon Yovan, OregonP  Robert Ahlstrom, OregonP  Javen Coleman, LSUP  AJ Labas, LSU