Thread: NCAA Considering Changes to Women's Basketball Branding, Tournament

  Today, 07:55 PM
    ZagDad84
    From USA Today

    Emily Leiker, USA TODAY

    The NCAA's women's basketball oversight committee is considering changes within the sport related to branding and participation opportunities, according to a press release Tuesday.

    The announcement comes amid a gender equity review being conducted by Kaplan, Hecker & Fink LLP following an inadequate weight room setup among other unequal conditions at the 2021 NCAA women's Division I basketball tournament. Changes implemented by the committee will be in accordance with the recommendations of the outside firm.

    One large change that will be considered is a switch to using the March Madness branding traditionally associated only with the NCAA men's Division I basketball tournament. Both the women's basketball oversight committee and men's Division I basketball committee would work together to review the NCAA's collegiate basketball branding strategy.

    The committee also plans to explore changes to the structure of the women's tournament in conjunction with the women's basketball committee, broadcast partners and stakeholders. A possible expansion to 68 teams as well as changes to the tournament's timing and the Women's Final Four will be discussed.

    The oversight committee is dedicated to moving quickly to bring positive changes to the sport of womens basketball, Lisa Campos, athletics director at University of Texas-San Antonio and chair of the womens basketball oversight committee, said in a press release. We are having these exploratory discussions now on items that are of high interest to members and womens basketball stakeholders, with the expectation that we will be able to lay a foundation to take the next appropriate steps once the gender equity review is completed.
    You can read the entire article here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/wnb...ent/ar-AAKQhW4

    Talk is cheap, will the NCAA follow thru with any of the recommendations??? We will see, but my money is staying in my pocket.

    ZagDad
  Today, 08:37 PM
    GonzaGAW
    - i think the more they bring men and women's tournament under one common brand/roof the better.
    - the first thing they need to do is get rid of the ridiculous home court advantage that the top 16 teams get. i get it, smaller market/popularity with the women, could make it hard to find 16 initial sites with fans............but hey i say if the women deserve the same weight rooms as the men, they should have the same hurdles in trying to win 6 games in a row, rather than just 4.
    - i find the women's early tournament rounds a total bore. unlike the men's tournament the women rarely have first weekend upsets.
