Thread: Gary Parrish Eye on College Basketball Podcast about Jalen Suggs

This is just a really fun analysis about Jalen Suggs and his prospects in the NBA draft in a Gary Parrish Podcast.
https://dcs.megaphone.fm/CBS38384810...b9004447ac1484
Can't wait for the draft on July 29th!
This is just a really fun analysis about Jalen Suggs and his prospects in the NBA draft in a Gary Parrish Podcast.
https://dcs.megaphone.fm/CBS38384810...b9004447ac1484
Can't wait for the draft on July 29th!
_______________________________
Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
- thx ZN, good listen
- good reminder of how fortunate we were to watch him play
- liked the part about how suggs didn't try to be the best player on the court, rather tried to use his talents to make his team the best team on the court.
- again best wishes, and good luck jalen.