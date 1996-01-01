Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 2022 Guard Anthony Black

    2022 Guard Anthony Black

    Eric Bossi
    @ebosshoops
    · 2h
    One of the hottest prospects in America, 2022 guard Anthony Black already has visits scheduled with Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas. More heavy hitters are getting involved. He discusses Duke, Kentucky and Gonzaga interest with @BJenkins247 (VIP) https://247sports.com/college/basket...amp-166230797/

    https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q...tail&FORM=VIRE

    https://n.rivals.com/content/prospec...y-black-256467
    He had a lot of power 5 offers as a WR, but is not going to play football his senior season to focus on basketball. Gentry has been recruiting him since January. Looks like a good one.
