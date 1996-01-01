If you didn't watch it, you missed one hell of a game against bitter rivals Mexico. A very back and forth affair, but the US side showed the grit and determination that it has been lacking for a long long time. Pulisic is going to be a star for years to come for the USMNT... even though his play was a bit choppy last night, he had nerves of steel on the PK during the OT period.
Story can be found here
For the record, the Mexican team is about as dirty of a team as I have seen them field. That isn't just my observances of this game, they were starting fights against Costa Rica as well... and their fans and the biggest low-lifes of them all. Throwning stuff at players on the field not once but twice on both sides of the field is ridiculous.