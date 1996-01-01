Thread: Timme-Putting in the work this summer

The 6-8 Watson is spending a few weeks training with his good friend Timme. Watson started 17 of 32 games last season and averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.Watson (71.1%) and Timme (67.7%) ranked among the most accurate shooters inside the arc in the nation, but both have room for growth from distance. They combined to make just 9 of 41 on 3-pointers last season.The biggest thing with Anton is his range and his motor, said Relph, who played one year at West Virginia and three at St. Bonaventure. Were trying to increase his motor and trying to get him to understand what its like to want to be and try to be a pro.