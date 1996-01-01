Thread: Timme-Putting in the work this summer

From Jim Meehan and the Sunday Spokesman-Review: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ting-in-work-/
From Jim Meehan and the Sunday Spokesman-Review: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ting-in-work-/
Nice article. Thanks!
The most interesting part of the article was learning that Anton is spending a month or two in Texas with Drew and training with the same trainer. (Living with Drew's family?) - Anton taking a jump next year would be great.
The 6-8 Watson is spending a few weeks training with his good friend Timme. Watson started 17 of 32 games last season and averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.
Watson (71.1%) and Timme (67.7%) ranked among the most accurate shooters inside the arc in the nation, but both have room for growth from distance. They combined to make just 9 of 41 on 3-pointers last season.
The biggest thing with Anton is his range and his motor, said Relph, who played one year at West Virginia and three at St. Bonaventure. Were trying to increase his motor and trying to get him to understand what its like to want to be and try to be a pro.
I hope Anton picks it up. Defense is very good but his strong suit in shooting is only Layups. As I read the former post, the “want to be” is called “desire”. Hard to teach that. Kid has talent. Much of Anton’s talent remains undeveloped. Let’s hope his
desire cures that. Just my opinion.
How does a trainer increase "motor"? Seems like something the player brings to the party.
ZZ
Awesome read. Thanks for posting, I dont think Id have found this otherwise.
Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
I’d say.... a little concerning for the trainer to single out Anton’s motor as a negative in a comment to the media. Just hardly ever see something like that. Hopefully he’s trying to light a bit of a fire under him.
"Motor" is why I am so quick to include Casey Calvary in so many of my favorite lists. Motor short definition: "Want to" (Can be substituted every time you see the word "motor".)
Top Zag "Motors":
1) Casey Calvary
2) Joel Ayayi
3) Brandon Clarke
4) Mike Hart
Top motor while playing in pain: Blake Steppe
Top motor while screaming for the ball: Adam Morrison
Top motor that hides youthful mistakes: Jalen Suggs (You gladly live with em)
I miss Mike Hart
It is a mistake to assume a “lack of motor” in a 19 year old is an innate and immutable characteristic. Besides, Anton shows flashes of real desire (mostly on defense). Some motors just need more time to get revving, as it were.
Last edited by tyra; Yesterday at 10:00 PM.
Hesitancy after injury isn’t abnormal at all, and frankly he looked more aggressive before he got injured as a freshman than he has since. Getting back to that mindset is crucial for him to grow, and it shows in his body language on the court. Spending part of the summer training with Timme seems like a great way to pick it back up!
I'm in the minority relative to some of the more vocal critics of Watson here. I was more than pleased with his progression and "motor". If not for the fluke way (albeit very beneficial way) in which the NCAA handled eligibility, Watson would have been playing 25 minutes a game and I would have been just fine with that. No one envisioned Nembhard or Gregg being immediately eligible and it was Nembhard's superior play that ultimately robbed Watson of "starters" minutes. The Zags would have still been really, really good with Anton playing a bigger role. Perhaps not as good (because Nembhard is a real gem), but definitely still in the final four mix.
Last edited by MickMick; Today at 05:25 AM.
I miss Mike Hart