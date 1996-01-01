Results 1 to 16 of 16

Thread: Timme-Putting in the work this summer

  Yesterday, 07:25 AM
    Section 116
    Default Timme-Putting in the work this summer

    From Jim Meehan and the Sunday Spokesman-Review: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ting-in-work-/
  Yesterday, 07:38 AM
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Nice article. Thanks!
  Yesterday, 07:56 AM
    StatZag
    Default

    The most interesting part of the article was learning that Anton is spending a month or two in Texas with Drew and training with the same trainer. (Living with Drew's family?) - Anton taking a jump next year would be great.

    The 6-8 Watson is spending a few weeks training with his good friend Timme. Watson started 17 of 32 games last season and averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.

    Watson (71.1%) and Timme (67.7%) ranked among the most accurate shooters inside the arc in the nation, but both have room for growth from distance. They combined to make just 9 of 41 on 3-pointers last season.

    The biggest thing with Anton is his range and his motor, said Relph, who played one year at West Virginia and three at St. Bonaventure. Were trying to increase his motor and trying to get him to understand what its like to want to be and try to be a pro.
  Yesterday, 12:55 PM
    Default

    I hope Anton picks it up. Defense is very good but his strong suit in shooting is only Layups. As I read the former post, the “want to be” is called “desire”. Hard to teach that. Kid has talent. Much of Anton’s talent remains undeveloped. Let’s hope his
    desire cures that. Just my opinion.
  Yesterday, 02:35 PM
    Default

    How does a trainer increase "motor"? Seems like something the player brings to the party.

    ZZ
  Yesterday, 03:57 PM
    Default

    Awesome read. Thanks for posting, I dont think Id have found this otherwise.
  Yesterday, 06:31 PM
    White lightning
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla
    How does a trainer increase "motor"? Seems like something the player brings to the party.

    ZZ
    Anton was a big fish in Washington. With his injury and step up in physicality it was a huge jump for a nice kid. I'm sure being properly motivated by an outside source couldn't hurt plus having Drew and other big's like Cockburn to practice against would help. I'm guessing its a "don't get your feeling hurt" atmosphere where taking criticism is a norm. I hope it brings out the beast he has in him.

  Yesterday, 06:32 PM
    Default

    I’d say.... a little concerning for the trainer to single out Anton’s motor as a negative in a comment to the media. Just hardly ever see something like that. Hopefully he’s trying to light a bit of a fire under him.
  Yesterday, 06:49 PM
    MickMick
    Default

    "Motor" is why I am so quick to include Casey Calvary in so many of my favorite lists. Motor short definition: "Want to" (Can be substituted every time you see the word "motor".)

    Top Zag "Motors":

    1) Casey Calvary
    2) Joel Ayayi
    3) Brandon Clarke
    4) Mike Hart

    Top motor while playing in pain: Blake Steppe
    Top motor while screaming for the ball: Adam Morrison
    Top motor that hides youthful mistakes: Jalen Suggs (You gladly live with em)
    I miss Mike Hart
  Yesterday, 07:00 PM
    White lightning
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick
    "Motor" is why I am so quick to include Casey Calvary in so many of my favorite lists. Motor short definition: "Want to" (Can be substituted every time you see the word "motor".)

    Top Zag "Motors":

    1) Casey Calvary
    2) Joel Ayayi
    3) Brandon Clarke
    4) Mike Hart

    Top motor while playing in pain: Blake Steppe
    Top motor while screaming for the ball: Adam Morrison
    Top motor that hides youthful mistakes: Jalen Suggs
    Biggest motor : Sabonis !!!

  Yesterday, 09:07 PM
    Default

    It is a mistake to assume a “lack of motor” in a 19 year old is an innate and immutable characteristic. Besides, Anton shows flashes of real desire (mostly on defense). Some motors just need more time to get revving, as it were.
  Yesterday, 09:23 PM
    Default

    Hesitancy after injury isn’t abnormal at all, and frankly he looked more aggressive before he got injured as a freshman than he has since. Getting back to that mindset is crucial for him to grow, and it shows in his body language on the court. Spending part of the summer training with Timme seems like a great way to pick it back up!
  Yesterday, 10:15 PM
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick
    "Motor" is why I am so quick to include Casey Calvary in so many of my favorite lists. Motor short definition: "Want to" (Can be substituted every time you see the word "motor".)
    I'm going a different route with "motor." Ralph might mean a literal interpretation of motor - like short on gas, little horsepower.
    Anton was never in the best of shape these past two seasons. maybe he is working on developing his stamina, physical strength, and wind.
    MickMick
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Unbiased
    I'm going a different route with "motor." Ralph might mean a literal interpretation of motor - like short on gas, little horsepower.
    Anton was never in the best of shape these past two seasons. maybe he is working on developing his stamina, physical strength, and wind.
    I probably wasn't clear enough about this, but none of my discussion in this thread was made with Anton in mind.

    I'm in the minority relative to some of the more vocal critics of Watson here. I was more than pleased with his progression and "motor". If not for the fluke way (albeit very beneficial way) in which the NCAA handled eligibility, Watson would have been playing 25 minutes a game and I would have been just fine with that. No one envisioned Nembhard or Gregg being immediately eligible and it was Nembhard's superior play that ultimately robbed Watson of "starters" minutes. The Zags would have still been really, really good with Anton playing a bigger role. Perhaps not as good (because Nembhard is a real gem), but definitely still in the final four mix.
  Today, 02:28 AM
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick
    "Motor" is why I am so quick to include Casey Calvary in so many of my favorite lists. Motor short definition: "Want to" (Can be substituted every time you see the word "motor".)

    Top Zag "Motors":

    1) Casey Calvary
    2) Joel Ayayi
    3) Brandon Clarke
    4) Mike Hart

    Top motor while playing in pain: Blake Steppe
    Top motor while screaming for the ball: Adam Morrison
    Top motor that hides youthful mistakes: Jalen Suggs (You gladly live with em)
    what a mouthful !!!
    and all of them bulleyes
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick
    "Motor" is why I am so quick to include Casey Calvary in so many of my favorite lists. Motor short definition: "Want to" (Can be substituted every time you see the word "motor".)

    Top Zag "Motors":

    1) Casey Calvary
    2) Joel Ayayi
    3) Brandon Clarke
    4) Mike Hart

    Top motor while playing in pain: Blake Steppe
    Top motor while screaming for the ball: Adam Morrison
    Top motor that hides youthful mistakes: Jalen Suggs (You gladly live with em)
    Mick, you ok? You left out Zag motor #1. And supplanting Nemby, who at times was the best Zag on the court, would have cost a F4 appearance, IMO.

    As well, Watson had a low engine rep in high school, as reported here.
