Thread: Timme-Putting in the work this summer

The 6-8 Watson is spending a few weeks training with his good friend Timme. Watson started 17 of 32 games last season and averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.Watson (71.1%) and Timme (67.7%) ranked among the most accurate shooters inside the arc in the nation, but both have room for growth from distance. They combined to make just 9 of 41 on 3-pointers last season.“The biggest thing with Anton is his range and his motor,” said Relph, who played one year at West Virginia and three at St. Bonaventure. “We’re trying to increase his motor and trying to get him to understand what it’s like to want to be and try to be a pro.