Alek Jacob Named Collegiate Baseball Second Team All-American
First Zag named All-American since 2017
SPOKANE, Wash.
One day after being named the West Coast Conference's Pitcher of the Year, Gonzaga's Alek Jacob has collected another accolade ahead of the Bulldogs' NCAA Regional opener against LSU on Friday.
Jacob was named to Collegiate Baseball's All-America Second Team Thursday, becoming the eighth Zag in program history to be tabbed as an All-American by the outlet and first since Eli Morgan in 2017.
The honor comes on the heels of a dominant season for the Spokane native, capped by a eight-strikeout performance in a shutout win over San Diego in his last start that clinched the WCC title and the Zags' first postseason berth since 2018.
In 76.2 innings on the season in 16 appearances, the 6'3 righty came away with three saves as a reliever and seven wins as a starter, including a 12-strikeout no-hitter in the Bulldogs' 10-0 win over Pepperdine on April 16, the fifth-ever in program history. His 103 strikeouts on the season so far and 2.82 ERA lead GU's pitchers in both categories.
Jacob has a chance to crack the top ten in program history in strikeouts with four more in his next start on Friday, when the No. 2 seed Zags open their NCAA Tournament run against No. 3-seeded LSU.
Second Team All-SEC RHP Landon Marceaux (6-5, 91.2 IP, 107 K, 2.26 ERA) is the expected starter for the Tigers on the mound.
Friday's game will be broadcast on ESPN3, with live stats available on GoZags.com. First pitch is set for 7p.m. PT at PK Park on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore.