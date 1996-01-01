Alek Jacob Named Collegiate Baseball Second Team All-American

 One day after being named the West Coast Conference's Pitcher of the Year, Gonzaga's Alek Jacob has collected another accolade ahead of the Bulldogs' NCAA Regional opener against LSU on Friday.The honor comes on the heels of a dominant season for the Spokane native, capped by a eight-strikeout performance in a shutout win over San Diego in his last start that clinched the WCC title and the Zags' first postseason berth since 2018.In 76.2 innings on the season in 16 appearances, the 6'3 righty came away with three saves as a reliever and seven wins as a starter, including a 12-strikeout no-hitter in the Bulldogs' 10-0 win over Pepperdine on April 16, the fifth-ever in program history. His 103 strikeouts on the season so far and 2.82 ERA lead GU's pitchers in both categories.Second Team All-SEC RHP Landon Marceaux (6-5, 91.2 IP, 107 K, 2.26 ERA) is the expected starter for the Tigers on the mound.